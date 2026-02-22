Man Loved The Coffee Machine That His Girlfriend Gave Him, But She Felt Hurt He Wanted To Upgrade To A Newer Version

Gift-giving can get tricky when hobbies get involved.

The following story involves a man who was gifted a coffee machine by his girlfriend.

He loved using it, and as he learned more, he was thinking about upgrading to a more advanced machine.

His girlfriend, however, thought he didn’t appreciate her gift.

AITA, receiving a gift from my girlfriend and wanting to upgrade to another machine. I, 25M, and 24F have been in a relationship for almost 2 years. Recently, she bought me a gift as a surprise for the holidays. She got me a machine which was decent and under $50. Also, not to sound materialistic or anything, I also bought her gifts. They totaled around $100.

I was really excited and happy about the gift. I have been testing it out since I’m really into coffee, but I’m not making my own. Since getting the machine, I’ve been looking for an upgrade. What she got doesn’t really give the freedom to practice and learn more. It also underperforms.

I’ve been talking to her about the machines I have seen. I told her that I’m considering buying one myself in a few months’ time. She got upset and told me I don’t appreciate the gift. However, it was the reason why I got motivated to learn more about making my own coffee.

I’m not disappointed about the price or how it performs. I’m just genuinely looking for a machine that is more capable. I am not even considering throwing her gift out. AITA?

Just because he wanted an upgrade doesn’t mean he didn’t appreciate the original.

