Man Messaged His Best Friend’s Ex And Suggested She Block Him For Being Too Attached, So Now His Friend Says He Betrayed His Trust And Won’t Speak To Him

It can be really hard to watch someone spiral, especially when they refuse to let go.

So, what would you do if your best friend kept clinging to an ex who clearly moved on years ago, even going as far as threatening to hurt himself just to stay in her life? Would you stay out of it? Or would you go behind his back and tell her to block him?

In the following story, one best friend does just that, and it does not work out well for him. Here’s what happened.

AITA for suggesting that my friend’s ex should block him because he was getting too attached. So for about a year or so, my best friend has been talking to his ex and just being overly attached. She currently has a boyfriend of 2 years, and she and my best friend have been separated for more than 2 years. A few days ago, I overheard him talking to her because he forgot to mute in Discord, and once he found out I was listening, he promptly left the call. He and I had discussed his moving on, but he’s so persistent in sticking around for her.

Eventually, having enough of his crap, I went behind his back and talked to his ex that same night. We discussed how creepy he was being, constantly asking her how her new boyfriend was treating her after multiple attempts to turn him down. Even going so far as to say he wanted to do things to himself. We mutually agreed that she needed to block him. Fast forward to today, around an hour ago of me writing this, he found out I had messaged her because he sent a video on Instagram for me to watch, and I was sharing my screen, so he was able to see my DMs and saw her name.

After an awkward back-and-forth while I tried to keep the secret, I eventually caved and told him the truth. He immediately broke down, saying I had broken his trust and that we had both treated him like a pest. He eventually left the call. Now Im wondering if I should’ve gone about it this way or even gotten involved. AITA?

