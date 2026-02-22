Man Planned A Long Overdue Hangout With His Best Friend, And He Refused To Cancel When His Girlfriend Tried To Shut It Down Last Minute

Relationships require a lot of attention, but friendships deserve time too.

So when one man finally made long-postponed plans to host his best friend for a night of games and drinks, his girlfriend suddenly wanted the visit cancelled at the last minute.

What was meant to be a simple catch-up quickly turned into a standoff over priorities.

AITAH for refusing to cancel plans and inviting a friend to stay over? My best friend lives in a town near me, and we haven’t seen each other in a while. He got made redundant in October, so money was an issue for him. My girlfriend suggested inviting him to ours for the night.

So they continued to make plans.

Then me and him could catch up over some drinks in the apartment, playing my video games and ordering some food. She said she’d stay at her home to give us a chance to catch up in private.

Life got busy, so the two didn’t follow up on the plans until months later.

This was in November, and I suggested it to him, but we haven’t had a chance to do it until last weekend as he started a new job at the beginning of January. He was supposed to be coming over last Saturday.

But then his girlfriend started having second thoughts.

My girlfriend mentioned that she didn’t really want to stay at her mum’s, so asked me to cancel. I told her no and pointed out it was her idea.

He tells her she can stick around, but he’s not interested in planning the night around her.

I said she’s obviously free to stay, but he’ll still be coming over and we’ll still be doing everything we’ve planned, so she’d have to just sit in the bedroom, maybe play on the Nintendo Switch and just read, etc.

Now this couple begins a full-on argument.

She said no and said it’s not fair, but I just reminded her the plans have been made weeks in advance and I’m not going to cancel last minute because she doesn’t feel like staying at her mum’s. She said I wasn’t being fair and I should be cancelling if she wants to stay in the apartment. AITAH for refusing to cancel plans and inviting a friend to stay over?

This is quite a lot of drama for what was supposed to be a fun night with a friend.

What did Reddit think?

It seems to this commenter that a very important detail may have been left out.

This commenter doesn’t understand the girlfriend’s logic at all.

Why doesn’t the girlfriend just join in on the plans?

Sure, plans change, but this night had already been postponed enough.

If you make the plan, you gotta stand by the plan!

