Man Planned Drinks With His Colleagues To Celebrate Completing Their Exams, But His Girlfriend Said It’s Disrespectful To Go Out With His Female Coworker Alone

Work milestones deserve to be celebrated.

In this story, a man and his colleagues completed their exams to become chartered.

They decided to celebrate with drinks, along with their partners.

When his girlfriend refused to go and told him to cancel, it sparked an unexpected argument.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for going for celebratory drinks? With my job, I’ve had a lot of exams to complete over the last three years to become chartered. I started work with two other people. Let’s call them Bethany and James. None of us live in the town where we work. We pretty much work from home most of the time.

This man and his colleagues all passed their final exams.

Bethany and I live in the same town. We finished our final exam last month. We have all passed. Bethany suggested we all go out for drinks to celebrate. James said it sounds good, but it would be hard for him to get to us as he doesn’t live near us. He said that Bethany and I could go if we wanted.

They also decided to invite their partners.

Bethany and I then suggested inviting our partners along. Bethany’s boyfriend messaged me to thank me for the invite. He mentioned he was going away for work for a few weeks. He said to just meet up without him. When I invited my girlfriend, she said she doesn’t want to go. She said that I shouldn’t be going out for drinks with a woman on my own.

But his girlfriend told him it’s disrespectful to go out with a colleague on their own.

I pointed out we’ll only be on our own. I said that would only be because she’s refusing to go. I said she doesn’t get to stop me celebrating finally finishing exams. She said I was being disrespectful. She said that I should be cancelling. AITA for not cancelling drinks with a colleague?

Let’s read the responses of other people.

She’s the one being disrespectful, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This one gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person thinks it’s ridiculous for her to be mad.

Passing your exams shouldn’t require failing a loyalty quiz with your partner.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.