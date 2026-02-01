Man Questioned His Wife’s Claims About Their Child’s Condition, So He Decided To Get A Professional Assessment

Parenting disagreements can quickly turn personal, especially about children’s health conditions.

The following story involves a man whose wife was convinced that their daughter has autism.

So, he pushed for a professional assessment instead of online diagnoses.

But she didn’t take this very well, and tensions in their marriage escalated.

Let’s take a closer look…

AITAH for refusing to pay for a second autism assessment? My wife, based on social media, is convinced that our daughter is autistic. Our daughter is six years old. She has joined all the autism Facebook groups. She even put “autism mom” in her Instagram bio. I work as a teacher at a different school than my daughter’s, so I have seen many autistic kids.

This man’s wife has accepted that their daughter has autism.

I honestly do not see it in her. My wife thinks this is because I am in denial. She thinks I am ableist. She constantly searches for signs on social media. Then, she says, “See? She’s autistic.”

She thinks she was being hyper-focused when playing with her Lego set.

For example, one time our daughter was building a LEGO set. She was following the instructions. My wife said, “See. Loving LEGO and being hyper-focused.” She said, “How do you not see it?” That is just one example.

So, he had her daughter assessed, and she was diagnosed with severe anxiety.

I decided to ask our family doctor for a referral. I asked for someone he trusts to assess her professionally. Luckily, my insurance covered more than half of the cost. The assessment came back. It said she has severe anxiety. It recommended CBT. The therapy will start in the new year.

His wife got mad at him and wanted a reassessment.

My wife is angry. She believes this is a misdiagnosis. She wants me to pay again. She wants another doctor to assess her. I snapped. I told her she has made this her whole personality. I said she is now trying to prove her point. I also said that even if our daughter is autistic, she is starting therapy in January anyway. I said this is the best path forward right now.

Now, she’s expecting him to apologize to her.

She is clearly not happy with me. She expects an apology. She also expects a re-assessment of our daughter. Was I a selfish jerk?

Assessments should be done by a professional, not by some social media groups.

