Man Waits In line While His Parents Finish Shopping, But This Time Other Shoppers Started Complaining That It Isn’t Fair, While He Argues It’s Not Against The Rules

AITA for waiting in line at the grocery store while my parents finished shopping? So I went to the grocery store today and the lines to pay were a bit crowded, so my parents asked me to already wait in line while they finished grabbing the last couple of items. We usually do this if there’s a lot of people.

If it’s my turn to pay and they aren’t there yet, I just let the person behind me pass, so I don’t stop the flow (for obvious reasons). Even though that wasn’t the case today, this afternoon another customer was really angry because of this, claiming it was unfair and disrespectful to others who were waiting in line too, since “you can only wait in line once you finished shopping, not before that”.

I have no idea what’s the logic behind his point of view, and he didn’t even explain it to me then because of how frustrated he was. Is this a cultural thing? Am I wrong here? As far as I know, as a customer you should abide by the rules of the establishment, and the grocery store has no rule against doing this. I didn’t prevent other customers or the cashier from continuing their businesses, and I had to wait in line like everyone else… AITA?

