Boss Keeps Trying To Contact An Employee During His Off Hours, But After Being Woken Up By His Texts At 6 AM, He’s Considering Confronting Him

Negotiating professional relationships is hard, especially when you need to establish boundaries with your boss.

In this case, a man wants his boss to stop trying to contact him when he’s not at work.

Should he speak up?

Let’s read the whole story.

Boss doesn’t respect off time My boss routinely calls me and texts me after hours for things that are not urgent. He also expects me to monitor the phone in my off hours.

Needless to say, something needs to change.

I am not paid for this. It is not in my contract or job description. He texts me reminders for meetings at 6 or 7 in the morning. I know it’s just a text, but it wakes me up and when I see it I get so anxious about work I can’t sleep. How do I tell him to respect my time?

He needs to put a stop to it ASAP, or his boss will feel entitled to continue doing it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This is how you do it.

Oh, yes.

More advice.

This guy… We should all be more like this guy.

He needs to put a price on it.

His boss will probably back off as soon as he does.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.