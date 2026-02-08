Man’s Wife Keeps Calling In Sick To Work Every Monday, But Since They Have A Mortgage To Pay, He’s Begging Her To Hold Onto Her Job

While being an adult without being an heir is not easy, working can be fulfilling and support a nice lifestyle.

AITA For Caring About Money/Jobs Over Health So my (35m) wife (32f) thinks I’m the biggest ******* right now because she says I care more about a paycheck than I do her health. For a bit of background, we both have been fired in the past 6 months from jobs for taking too much sick time or (in my case) being injured (didn’t happen at work for me but I did have to take time off). Now we have new jobs that pay decently but mine has been cutting my hours due to slow business and her job has warned her already about her calling off so much.

Lately, she has been calling off almost every monday saying she’s sick or throwing up or something and she takes the day off. This week she admitted it was probably her just stressed about going back to work Sunday into monday and so I have been more… Sternly? Insisting she needs to go to work. This is so she doesn’t lose her job (she also has no reason to be stressed, she literally has enough work to cover 3 hours a day at best and the rest of the time she’s just sat at her desk bored).

Now I’m being told I’m the ******* because I only see her as a paycheck and a roof over my head for stressing how important it is that we don’t get fired. Because I’m not getting the hours to cover everything myself like when she lost her last job (she covered me when I was jobless too, it’s not one sided). MY side of it is we can’t afford to lose our jobs and we can’t afford health insurance from the jobs and as much as I’d love to just let her call out and feel better, we don’t have that option.

She especially doesn’t have that option because the mortgage and bills are in her name so she has way more to lose. Now I’m being told she feels like she can’t talk to me about her struggling mental and physical health because all I ever do is get mad about it. MY side of it is because we only ever talk about it when she wants to call off and then she gets mad I think it’s a bad idea. If she were to sit down any other time and just have a conversation and want to be heard and talk about it, I’m there.

I just can’t keep supporting her calling off work and losing her job. Do I wish it were different? Yes. Do I wish our country wasn’t in such a state that even finding a basic job is near impossible, let alone having health insurance? Yes, but that’s just not where we are. AITA?

