Man’s Younger Brother Is Asking Him For Money To Pay His Tuition, But He Just Got His First Job And Refuses To Put His Future At Risk

It’s understandable to want to help family when we can. But what happens when helping someone else negatively affects you? Should you help anyway?

AITA for choosing my future over my brother’s second chance? The responsibility I never expected. I (24M) just got my first real job after college. I’m talking entry level salary and living on instant noodles trying to build a life. My younger brother (20M) who won’t get a real job but insists he’s built for business, failed his first year after I paid his full tuition. He blew the money on whatever and a failed startup with his friends.

He’s helpless, begging me to pay again. At this time I only have a little savings. I used my savings to furnish an apartment, a bed, a couch, basics I’ve been struggling to get for a year with hopes of helping him out with some other money that hasn’t come in as I expected.

My parents don’t think I’ve done bad with my decisions but it feels like a guilt trip. I overheard my brother on the phone with his friends and they all think I’m heartless and don’t care. My parents are almost silent on this matter. I finally feel stable but the guilt is crushing. AITA?

If he helps his brother now, he’ll become an enabler of his behavior.

