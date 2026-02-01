Many People Need A Little Help In The World, But One Doorman In New York Is Going Viral For Giving Everything He Can

So many people in the world need help that it is easy to just give up and ignore all the problems, but that is not what one NYC Doorman has been doing for the past 11 years.

In this feel-good video, a doorman who has been helping to feed and donate to the poor for over 11 years talks about what he does and why.

The video begins with the interviewer explaining who he is. She says, “So, it happens to be Wednesday night now, which means your famous car is probably stocked with things you are giving to the homeless.”

The caption of the video gives some context, saying, “Visiting the doorman whose been feeding NYC’s homeless every week for 11 years.”

This doorman is known to locals for his black car that is covered with decals of musicians and other fun things.

The doorman responds to her, saying, “I’ll open the back just to give you an idea.”

He opens the back of his SUV and it is absolutely packed with things to donate to the needy. He says, “Backpacks are something I’m always in need of. Sleeping bags, now that the winters here, if you have coats. If you make it worth my while, I’ll stop at your building and pick it up if you leave it with a doorman. Or if you want to meet me on the street one day.”

For those who want to donate, he says, “On Facebook, go to The Ellen Macguire Foundation to help aid the homeless in New York City. Write to me in a message and I’ll reach right back to you.”

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DRvI-GZkhO1/

