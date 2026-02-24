Mom Doesn’t Like That Her Parents-In-Law Shower Her Kids With Lavish Gifts And Experiences, So She Asks Them To Ease Up, But Her Husband Disagrees

Money isn’t just a sensitive issue because of the necessities of life some can’t afford. It’s also an ego issue. It’s an expectation issue.

No one is more susceptible to these issues than kids. See how this mom is going through trying to soften the inevitable future blow.

AITA for asking my children’s paternal grandparents to tone down the gifts and experiences they give them? My ex and his family are veeeeeeeeeery wealthy and I’m not, so my children will always experience two dramatically different lifestyles. I want to make navigating that easier on them now that my oldest is reaching an age where he’s noticing and understands there’s a gap between the two sides of his family.

I’ve tried discussing it with my ex but it’s a sensitive topic for him because the wealth gap is ultimately what caused us to break up and he very much thinks what he does with the kids isn’t any of my business. His parents are a big source of the extravagant gifts and fancy surprise trips, so after many failed conversations with my ex, I decided to raise my concerns with them directly. They were a lot more receptive to my requests of toning down the number and frequency of gifts and trips.

I thought that would be the end of it. But my ex thinks I overstepped and claims I have no right to interfere in our children’s relationship with his parents. His parents are now caught between us because they don’t want to upset either of us, but I think my ex is letting his own ego get in the way of doing what’s in the best interest of our children. AITA?

