Mom Learned That Her Daughter Wasn’t Invited To A Friend’s Birthday Party, So She Talked To The Celebrant’s Mom Which Caused An Unexpected Backlash

Children’s birthday parties can come with surprisingly high emotions.

In this story, a mother was planning her daughter’s party.

She later learned that a close friend of her daughter would also be having a party the day before, and they weren’t invited.

Now, she’s worried because her daughter might get hurt when she learns about this.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for uninviting a fellow school mom and her daughter to my daughter’s party? My daughter, alias “Mara,” is having a birthday party this Sunday. A friend, alias “Zena,” that she regularly speaks about is having hers on the Saturday. They are always playing together whenever it’s pick-up time. The child in question’s mother and I have been on decent terms.

This mom found out through other moms that her daughter wasn’t invited to Zena’s party.

It’s still preschool, so we all have our feelers out. I would’ve thought my daughter would be invited to Zena’s party. I found out through another mom that Zena was having a party a day before ours. For context, I sent out invites the same day she did. The exact date was January 7.

Zena and her mother will be attending her daughter’s birthday party.

According to another mom, she sent hers the same day. I only got a response from her a day later. She stated that she and Zena would be there and that they were excited. Don’t get me wrong. She absolutely has every right to invite who she wants to her daughter’s birthday party.

She’s worried because her daughter is a little sensitive.

I know my daughter speaks very fondly of Zena. When compiling a list of friends to invite, her name would regularly make it to the top. The only problem for me is that my daughter is incredibly sensitive. She is also very intuitive. I don’t know how she’d take it hearing at her own party. All her friends were at Zena’s party literally the day before.

Now, tensions ensued when she talked to Zena’s mother about her concerns.

So I gave Zena’s mom these exact reasons. She agreed with me on the phone. But she has since launched a smear campaign with all the other moms. She has been bad-mouthing me. Some of them are in support. Some aren’t. I don’t know. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes a lot of sense, too.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s another logical explanation.

Sometimes, preschool parties come with more drama than adult events.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.