Mother Offered To Pay For Her Daughter’s Wedding And Instead Took Control Of Everything Including The Groom’s Clothes, So The Groom Told His Fiancée That He No Longer Wants To Get Married

Isn’t it insane when parents think they can control their children’s lives however they want?

This man shares how his mother in law took full control of his wedding and refused to back out.

Check out the full story!

AITAH for telling my fiancée that if her mother is going to dictate what I wear for my wedding, then I want I don’t wanna get married Her mother who is somewhat well to do is paying for a lot of things, including her dress, catering, alcohol many other stuff and her father, who is divorced from her mother is paying for the venue. My family is paying for the rehearsal dinner and my dad is paying for the honeymoon trip.

This is where it gets tricky…

Her mother who is a bit of a control freak has made her mission to choose what everyone should wear. She chose my fiancée’s dress even though she had wanted a different one. She chose the colors for the groomsmen and bridesmaids. She is even trying to dictate what color my family should wear. Before even she got involved, I had decided to get married in a brown double cupped suit that I would get custom-made for me specifically. I already got everything set up and I have already chosen my bespoke tailor.

UH OH…

To have a preview of what the suit will look like I generated an AI image of the same color of the suit and I showed it to my fiancé to see if she likes it or not. She likes it and she really think that it will look very good on me and it will go perfect with the colors of the of the venue and all as well as the what the other people are wearing. Apparently, my future mother-in-law does not like the suit or at least the color and I’ve decided to send me different colors that I should go for instead of the brown.

She’s being way too ANNOYING!

I am not totally against choosing a different color or anything, but the fact the issue is that her choice are terrible. She apparently wants me to wear a pink skinny suit that looks terrible and cheaply made. I told my fiancé that I do not want to wear the suit that she’s suggesting or even asking me to wear and that’s the end of it. But my my fiancé is saying I should consider her mom is paying for a lot of things and that I should consider.

That’s INSANE!

I told her if her mom is going to dictate what I should wear at my own wedding then I do not want to get married. Now she’s mad and calling me an AH for not considering the opinions of others. AITAH

GEEZ! Why on earth would the mother act so nosy?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user knows whoever pays gets the bigger say!

This user suggest breaking up before it is too late!

This user knows the wife should have made some efforts.

This user suggests running away from this marriage.

This user wants this guy to stand his ground.

Somebody’s being way too unreasonable here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.