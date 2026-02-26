Music Major Gave Pitch Correction Advice To His New Bandmate During Rehearsal, But The Rest Of The Band Called It Rude And Said The Criticism Wasn’t Wanted

When you’re around a bunch of people you don’t know, it can be easy to offend someone.

So, what would you do if you joined a new band and quickly realized that one of the members kept falling off pitch? Would you just ignore it and mind your business? Or would you offer some criticism to help them improve?

In the following story, one new band member opts for the latter, and it doesn’t end well. Here’s what happened.

AITA for giving constructive criticism to a member of the band i js joined? I (m18) just joined a band that has a lot of singing. I thought it would be fun to connect with more high-end musicians, but I realized it was a group of people who enjoy music, and each person has a bit of background in some form of music. Being a music major in college and a practicing musician for 6 years, I feel I im one of the more (not most) qualified to give advice and help out despite my age.

The rest of the group was not happy.

After helping someone with hearing and hitting the right vocal pitch, the member goes to the bathroom. The rest of the members start telling me how my criticism wasn’t wanted, and how it was rude, and how I should have asked prior to fixing the (very clear) issue. All I did was ask the person (who has a slight background in drums and miscellaneous percussion) to match my concert G pitch and explained how, when singing or playing something, it gets very easy to fall off the pitch, as it has happened to me several times, then proceeded to talk to the music director about it.

He doesn’t see that he did anything wrong.

He even commented that he’d heard it, but didn’t say anything. I tend to have a blunt nature and state things as they are as a result of my music profession: state the problem, fix it, keep going. It’s nothing against the person who did something wrong. Mistakes happen all the time, but turning a blind eye to them will make the mistake a problem. I dont believe I said anything negative or degrading. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see where they are coming from, but he may have been just trying to help.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think he was trying to do here.

This person finds it unproductive.

Harsh, but true.

According to this reader, no one asked him.

For this person, if the music director doesn’t call it out, no one should.

He should’ve stayed quiet because he hadn’t been around for long enough to get away with that.

