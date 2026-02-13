Neighbors Get Together To Let The Kids Play While The Moms Talk, But A New Neighbor Is So Rude That The Neighbors Don’t Want To Invite Her

Imagine living in a neighborhood where the families get together to chat while the kids play. It sounds pretty idealistic and almost like a TV show.

Just like a TV show, there would need to be some sort of conflict or drama, and that’s true in today’s story. In what was previously an idealistic neighborhood, a new neighbor moves in and creates drama.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for excluding a lady from our neighborhood circle My block has 5 houses that have dogs and small kids and they all love to play together so we try to get together once a week (socially distanced since the plague) so the kids and dogs can play and all the moms can talk. In august a new lady moved in across the street from me. She has a daughter a year older than my oldest and a 2 year old chihuahua so we started inviting her to our gatherings.

It wasn’t long before they stopped invited her.

She and her daughter have been been mean to me and my kids and another neighbor and her kids, and her dog would bite the other dogs so we stopped inviting her and her kid/dog. Since we stopped inviting them she’s been hostile to all of us, stopping picking up her dog’s mess. Her kid pushed my youngest off her bike, and 2 weeks ago she called CPS on us for “neglecting our kids” by letting them ride their bikes around the block (they’re 8 and 6).

Her husband wants to appease her.

My husband wants us to start inviting her to our gatherings again so she’ll leave us alone but none of us want her or her kid or her dog there. So, are my neighbors and I jerks for not inviting her to our gatherings?

