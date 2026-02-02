Nervous Kid Wanted To Cancel His Plans Last Minute Just Because His Friend’s Girlfriend Was Showing Up, And Now He’s Not Sure How To Break It To His Friend Without Sounding Weird

Some social skills can really go a long way but this kid isn’t aware of that yet…

Find out how a 15 year old wants to cancel plans with his friend just because his girlfriend is showing up.

WIBTA for not going kart racing with my friend because he brought his gf? Originally, me (15M) and 2 other friends (also 15M) were supposed to go kart racing yesterday.

They tried finding a way to make the plan work…

However, my friend got sick recently and he told us to wait until Tuesday, we postponed it to Tuesday and he still said he was sick. Since tomorrow neither me or my other friend wouldn’t be able to go (and we couldn’t go either on the 25th for obvious reasons) we decided to just go today and another day go with our other friend. However, around 1 hour before I’m posting this, my friend texted me that his gf wanted to come along and go kart racing with us.

UH OH…

I’ll admit something here, I am very bad at talking to women, in general. I get really nervous and I understand that it’s bad but I just really don’t know how to interact with them other than my mom. Not only that, but I really don’t want to be 3rd wheeling since that happened to me already last year with some other friend and I didn’t find it a great experience. I haven’t even talked to his gf yet so the fact this is going to be our first interaction and we’re going to spend half of my day with them makes it a bit awkward for me (not because of my friend obv just his gf).

This isn’t going to end well…

I still haven’t replied and his parents are supposed to pick me up in like 1 hour more a less, so I really need to say something now since I can’t just ghost them like that, would be extremely rude on my end. At the same time, if I cancel now It’d be super clear why I’m doing it and I really don’t want my friend to know that I don’t want to go because of his gf.

That’s INSANE!

And ik some people will tell me to go regardless, but I really don’t want to, like there’s no way. WIBTA? And what excuse do I even give to my friend??

YIKES! That’s a tricky one!

Why would he overthink going out with his friend?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user thinks this kid should at least give it a try!

This user thinks practice makes a man perfect!

That’s right! This user knows this kid needs to learn how to react in uncomfortable situations.

Exactly! This user knows this kid won’t even have to interact with the girl that much.

Someone here is a bit too nervous.

