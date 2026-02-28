One Man Goes Viral For His Quest To Find The Best Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken, And He May Have Finally Found The Winner

Grocery store rotisserie chickens are usually seen as a cheap and easy dinner, but they can taste really good.

One TikToker has been on a quest to find the best one anywhere, and it seems he has finally found it.

His video begins with him sitting in the park in New York. He says, “In my search for the best grocery store rotisserie chicken, Fairway’s $9.99 Latin seasoned tissy flooded my comments. I was surprised at how much support they had for only having four locations, all of which are in New York City, but I get it now.”

I’ve never even heard of this grocery store.

He gets into the review, saying, “This is looking phenomenal.” Then he goes on, “Breast looking real good, see how the rip looks. The skin on that looks great. Let’s give it a run.”

He takes his first bite, and you can immediately tell he loves it. He says, “Oh my God, wow, we might have motion. Wow, the skin is amazing, the seasoning is fantastic, the breast is not dry.”

It’s looking good so far.

He holds up a piece to the camera and says, “I know it might look a little too charred, but I promise it’s not. Yo, we might have a new title contender.” Then he says it, “This might be the best grocery store rotisserie chicken I’ve had. And honestly, it’s giving some restaurant chickens a run.”

Wow, that is high praise.

He tries more of it, and then says, “I see the hype now. The seasoning is fantastic.”

He ends the video by saying, “This is better, head and shoulders better, than Wegmans and Sprouts. This might be the Bron of grocery store chickens. This is in the 9’s. I’m going to go 9.1. 9.1”

Wow, it must be delicious, now I want to try it.

Time to plan a trip to New York?

Watch the full video below to see how much he likes it.

The commenters seem to agree with his assessment.

This commenter posted his current rankings.

Eating a whole chicken in the park is a great idea.

Now this sounds delicious.

This has me wanting to try that chicken.

