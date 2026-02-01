Panicked Customer Called A Business Claiming His Wallet Was Lost, But A Brutally Honest Voice In The Background Of The Call Solved The Mystery Instantly

Few things spark faster panic than thinking you’ve lost your wallet.

One retail employee listened as one customer’s frantic phone call to the store was interrupted by someone who knew exactly where it was — and wasn’t afraid to say it.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

Not the worst phone call I’ve ever taken. I took a phone call at work from a customer. He said, “Hi, I was just at your business about 20 minutes ago, and I can’t find my wallet. I’m hoping I left it there.”

But it turns out, someone close to the customer knew exactly where it was.

Before I could even acknowledge his statement and say I’d go check, I heard another faint voice (female) on the phone say, “It’s in your jacket pocket, *******!”

Soon, his frazzled state turned into relief.

After a brief moment of fumbling, the original caller said, “Oh, never mind. Thank you, sorry to bother you, happy New Year, and may you have the best day of your entire life.” Click.

The crisis was over pretty much as soon as it began!

Thank you, kind stranger. I’m at work, so that’s not likely, but I appreciate the thought!

Well, that call could have gone worse!

What did Reddit make of this amusing story?

The best kind of customer complaints are the ones they end up solving themselves.

In this day and age, you have to take well wishes from wherever you can!

This customer really did a full 180.

Turns out the wallet was never lost — just hiding in plain sight.

Mystery = solved, dignity = slightly bruised.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.