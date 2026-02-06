People Are Talking About “The Bob” And It’s A Weird SpongeBob SquarePants Reference You Need To Know

You just never know what is going to become popular on the internet, and some things just don’t make much sense.

One thing that is going viral on certain sites is doing things with “The Bob” and showing SpongeBob in unexpected places.

It is a simple concept, but people seem to love it. Here are a few examples.

This first one is from a student watching SpongeBob in class, “Teacher think I’m paying attention but I’m really watching The Bob.”

Ok, that’s not good.

Then there is one where the person writes, “When my dad thinks I’m out with the girls but I’m really just watching The Bob at my hbs casa.”

It shows her on the couch watching SpongeBob.

Ok, not exactly a flex that you are watching TV rather than hanging out with friends.

Then there is this one that shows a bottle of wine that has a SpongeBob wrap on it, and the TikToker says, “The Bob got me crunk.”

Ok, I’ll give them this one. It is pretty funny.

SpongeBob has been a cultural icon for decades now, so I guess it isn’t surprising that something like this is taking off.

Whether you think it is funny or stupid (or a little bit of both), there is no denying that it is going viral.

Here is one of the videos to show just how odd it is that it became popular.

To make the trend even weirder, go to the comments and see how crazy it gets.

Does this even make sense?

Honestly, this is how I feel as well.

What does this even mean?

Brb… gotta hang with The Bob.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁