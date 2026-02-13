Pizza Delivery Guy Realized An Order Was A Prank Call, So He Tracked Down The Prankster And Threatened To Call The Cops

Prank orders are irritating, wasteful, and simply not funny.

This man realized that the delivery he made was from a prank order. So he tracked down the kid who had been making the calls and instantly made him regret his inconsiderate pranks.

Read the full story below.

I busted a kid making prank orders.

I had a delivery for two 20″ pizzas and wings. The order was $55. I got to the house, and the whole family was outside.

The daughter stopped me and said they didn’t order anything and had received numerous fake orders to their house over the last few days.

They were really nice and wanted to find out who it was, so I gave them the name and number on the ticket and went back to the store.

I tried calling the number from a store phone, but got no answer. I felt bad for the family and was a little angry that this kid wasted my time, so I called from my cell, and the kid answered.

I told him I was from the pizza place and that he had made a fake order and needed to pay. He said, “Oh, yikes,” laughed, and hung up on me.