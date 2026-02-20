Pokémon Cards Are Incredibly Popular, So When A Store Gets More In Stock, Some People Try To Buy As Many As They Can

Pokémon cards are a hot commodity, and oddly enough, the people buying them the most are adults.

They are so popular that stores can’t keep them in stock, which is at least in part due to the fact that some people buy thousands of packs and then resell them online.

When a guy went to pick up some cards at Walmart, he ran into a guy who was buying their full inventory, so he recorded the interaction. The video began with the customer talking to the manager. He says, “Alright, so this is Zay, the manager. This is what they are selling to one person.”

Ok, I mean, stores want to sell their products. That’s the whole point.

He then walks up to the customer who is buying them and says, “To this guy right here. One person. One person, look at this. You’re going to be on all the websites.”

Why is he upset with the customer? He isn’t doing anything wrong exactly.

The customer then says, “You’re a grown man.” Admittedly, that is funny coming from a guy buying a bunch of Pokémon cards.

Moments later, the manager says, “Can you give him his stuff back?”

The TikToker replies, “He didn’t ring any of these up yet, but won’t let me buy them.”

The manager says that they are all already rung up. But really, even if they weren’t, if the guy said he is buying them, they are his until he changes his mind. He is up at the cash register, checking out. You can’t just take things out of someone’s cart.

The TikToker just wasn’t having it.

He continued to argue with the manager, saying, “Ok, so you’re the head manager at this Walmart?”

To which the manager replied, “Yes, there’s nobody higher than me.”

The TikToker replies, “Ok, Zay, the manager at this Walmart in Alroyo is letting one guy buy all of these.”

While I can see why it would be frustrating that you can’t get the items you want, as long as it isn’t against store policy, the customer (and manager) did nothing wrong.

All stores want to sell their products. That is how they make money.

Check out the full video below to see the entire interaction.

Interestingly, the people in the comments seem to be on the TikToker’s side.

This was a funny thing to say.

Oh, this might change things.

He was buying a ton of them, that’s for sure.

Why is he so upset that someone is buying these items?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.