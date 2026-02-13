Pregnant Woman Backs Out Of Being A Bridesmaid In A Destination Wedding Because Of The Risks, And The Bride Is Furious

Finding out you’re pregnant and awaiting your baby’s arrival is an exciting and eventful time. You also have your health to consider.

AITA: Pregnant and a bridesmaid My husband and I have been trying to get pregnant for three years. This year we went through testing to find out what was going on and found out I have PCOS.

Fortunately, things turned around, but it’s not all fun and games.

I was prescribed some meds to try and I’m thrilled to announce that I’m pregnant! Back in July, the bride and I were discussing her bachelorette and she had mentioned doing a joint bachelor and bachelorette in Cuba. Thanks to a very MIA maid of honour, I stepped up and booked it all and made accommodations to get everyone in that they wanted. Flash forward to now, Cuba is arguably a disaster and I’m not willing to take the risk of something happening while away from home.

The bride was less than understanding. Way less.

I did really want to go, as I organized the whole thing for 13 freaking people. As well, my due date would be a month before her wedding. Literally 30 days. I told her I’m not sure I can live up to a bridesmaid role now and she’s absolutely livid with me. It’s not like I got pregnant to not be in her wedding. The timing and her choices don’t line up with my timing anymore. I’m not sure what to do here. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

A horrible person, I’d say.

Ridiculous is a polite word for her.

Right? People are so full of themselves.

Indeed. She showed you she was a monster. Believe her.

Aw this is nice. It warmed my heart, too!

Bride sounds like a narcissist.

