Professional Babysitter Refused To Give A Mom Of Four A Discount, So The Mom And Her Friends Started Harassing Her On Social Media

AITA for refusing to babysit unless paid full price? I (19F) have extensive experience with kids (worked at a preschool for three years, have babysat for over 300 different families, have Montessori training, fully certified in CPR and first aid, etc). For this reason, I typically charge more than the average college babysitter would. Parents know that when they pay for me, they pay for a higher level of care, so price usually isn’t an issue. A few weeks ago, a mother with 4 kids (9F, 6M, 3M, 6 monthF), who was referred by a family friend, asked me to babysit from 8 AM to 10 PM on a Saturday. After corresponding with her for a bit, she told me she could only pay the rate I charge for two kids instead of four. Given that she was a friend of our good friend and I didn’t have any other jobs lined up, I said that was fine with the condition that I wouldn’t be doing housework. I generally do cook and clean when I babysit, but since she wasn’t paying full price, we came to that agreement.

I arrived at her house and was immediately taken aback. Everything was a mess, her children were virtually uncontrollable, and she’d left a list of things for me to do, many of which involved serious cleaning. She rushed out of the house before I had a chance to talk with her, and left me with two of her children screaming without additional notes. It was a disaster. There was little to no food in the house, her elder two were extremely defiant and bawled when disciplined, the three-year-old wasn’t toilet-trained, and the baby screamed when put down. I am generally good with clingy kids, defiant kids, and know how to help kids who aren’t toilet-trained, but I have never had to deal with all three at once in such a cluttered house. More than once, I found exposed outlets, scissors and sharp objects left out, and OTC medication lying around. Despite having agreed not to clean, it would have been a serious safety hazard to leave the house the way it was. At the end of the night, I made her aware of the difficulties before taking the money, reminding her we’d agreed I wouldn’t do housework, and saying I was concerned. She responded with the typical “Oh, everything’s fine, I know we’re a little hectic, but so is everyone else, blah blah blah.”

A week later, she asked me to come again, this time from 10 AM to midnight. After doing a little math, I told her I would not be returning to her house to babysit unless she paid me the full price for 4 children, and more if she wanted me to clean. She was clearly very upset and kept begging me to lower the rate, but I told her it was unfair to have me do that much for what she was paying, and to find another sitter if she couldn’t pay. She then resorted to harassing me on social media and writing a scathing review on my babysitting page. A number of her friends joined in, saying I’m a jerk who’s only in it for the money. A few people pointed out that I’ve given larger discounts to good friends in the past. Was it too much to ask that she pay full price? AITA?

