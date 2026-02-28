Professionalism Is Important, But Sometimes You Get A Case Of The Giggles, Which Happened While Leaving A Voicemail To This Receptionist

It is important to remain professional at work, especially if you work in a medical facility, but sometimes that is easier said than done.

When this TikToker got a voicemail from the receptionist at her dermatologist, who couldn’t hold it together, she knew she had to share it.

Apparently, the TikToker had some tests done, and the receptionist called back to give her an update, but it didn’t go as planned. After the intro to the video, the voicemail begins, along with showing the transcript, “Hey, Haley, this is Cat with Babcock Dermatology. I was giving you a call to go over that bacterial culture that we did here in clinic the other day.”

Ok, all very normal so far.

The receptionist continues, “So, the culture came back with a bacterium called Pantoea species.”

And then things take a turn, she says, “That is spelled P as in…..Pork.”

She clearly had trouble thinking of a word that starts with P, and as soon as she says it, you can hear a coworker laugh in the background, which sets her laughing.

I certainly can’t blame her, that was funny.

She tries to pull it together, saying, “Sorry, A as in Apple, N as in New”

That one got them laughing as well. She really needs to get through this, “I’m so sorry, T as in Tree, O as in Orange, E as in Earth, A as in Apple.”

Wow, she made it through!

Her troubles aren’t quite over, “And so, Amanda wanted to know if you have a Sulfa dr…” She starts laughing again, but she isn’t giving up, “Amanda wants to know if you have a sulfa drug allergy…” Finally, she got through the rest without a problem.

Was it unprofessional? Maybe a little, but it was very understandable.

At least it wasn’t about a serious health issue.

Check out the full video below, it will have you laughing out loud.

