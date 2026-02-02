Pushy Customer Kept Asking Personal Questions About Her Income, So This Woman Who Runs A Retail Business Snapped At Him And Put Him In His Place

Some customers can be too intrusive and personal.

AITAH for making fun of a guy for asking, what I thought, was a rude question? Retail business owner here. I’m the sole owner, but I never tell people that. I’m in my late thirties, but I am often told I look like I’m in my twenties. I listen to a lot of crap due to people thinking I work there.

A guy comes in with his family. He’s annoying right off the bat. He has fifty questions and then wants a ton of samples. I get the hint he might be one of those people who is a pain in the head. He thinks I can’t do anything other than smile and kiss his bottom. I don’t know, but I am polite, smile, and try to be nice.

I notice he is looking me up and down. Then, he asks me if I own the business. I tell him it’s a family business. He starts in with questions about how long we have been open and who started it. Then, he asks if I make a lot of money here. I don’t respond. Then, he asks if I made a lot of money today. I don’t respond. I try to change the subject. He asks more benign questions.

Then, when my head is down, he asks, “What percentage of the business do you own?” I pretend I didn’t hear that because my head was down getting another sample. He asks me one more time. Then again, for the third time. The third time, I look up, look him dead in the eyes, and say: “I don’t answer that question. Do you want my PIN code and social security number, too?”

He says he was just curious because it seems like a busy business. He seems a little startled by my response. I tell him I think it’s an intrusive and rude question. I say, “I’m just wondering, because I get the question or other similar questions trying to figure out how much money I make or have. Why do you feel entitled to know?”

People are pushy about it. He says I am very rude. Of course, he buys nothing and leaves.

