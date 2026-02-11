Radiology Tech Was Accused Of Sloppy Work By A Dishonest Coworker, So HR Dug In And Uncovered The Real Culprit

Workplace grudges have a way of escalating when egos get involved.

You want HR involved. Yep you can have HR. I work in radiology. About 15-plus years ago, I was working with a radiographer (X-ray tech) called Smith. Smith had recently received two official warnings of duty. One was for mistreating the boss, and one was for mistreating me.

But instead of shaping up, Smith only doubled down on his misconduct.

Smith was told to change their attitude and behave. Smith, however, went on a path of revenge that felt endless. I was dying a death of a thousand tiny paper cuts. Nothing terrible, but just lots of little things that I knew Smith had done, but I couldn’t prove.

So when a poor set of X-rays came through, Smith was quick to point fingers.

One Monday morning, one of the A&E doctors came over to complain about how poor the X-ray image quality was a couple of nights ago. Smith went over to the roster board and saw my name corresponding to that shift (you worked the afternoon shift by yourself).

He insisted this incident be fully investigated.

Smith charged into the boss’s office demanding a full complaint process. Smith insisted that since the boss and I clearly had it in for them, HR should run it independently. The boss tried to talk Smith out of it, but Smith basically said they didn’t trust the boss to deal with me fairly.

So finally, they agreed, and Smith was giddy.

The boss told Smith he would hand it over, but to be careful what you ask for. Apparently, Smith was in quite a lather and so excited that they had “got” me.

So HR began to investigate.

Two days later, I was interviewed by two HR guys and an independent chief radiographer from another hospital. We went through each of the images, and I agreed the work was really poor. It was clear no one had actually looked too carefully at the paperwork that went with the X-ray images. The HR guys finally asked, “Why did you do such poor work?”

This radiology tech informed them they weren’t even at work that day — but someone else sure was.

I replied that I didn’t, and if they bothered to look on the online pay system, they would see I had called in sick that day. In fact, Smith had done the overtime shift. They looked stunned.

Now the tech insisted they fully investigate Smith instead.

I reminded them that I expected the same process for Smith. I also lodged an official complaint about false allegations being made by Smith in this case.

The act was pretty much up by this point.

Apparently, Smith tried to stick to the roster, but HR showed Smith their payslip and the fact that they had signed off on all the images. While HR was deciding what to do with Smith (fire them or not), Smith had two more incidents at work and was eventually fired.

Looks like Smith came to regret getting HR involved.

