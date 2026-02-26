Remote Employee Warned Her Workplace That She Would Be Having Surgery For A Brain Tumor, And They Acted Like It Was No Big Deal, Up Until It Was Time For Her To Take A Week Off

It’s amazing how supportive workplaces can sound. That is right up until you need that support.

So, how would you feel if your fully remote job stopped being so “flexible” the moment you needed to take time off work for a surgery? Would you understand what they’re feeling, given that there are only two of you in the department? Or would you think they were wrong and should try harder?

In the following story, one remote worker finds herself in this situation and can’t believe what’s going on. Here’s her story.

My bosses tell their employees to prioritize their health, but when I’m trying to do just that, it’s “Nooo, not like that” On paper, my job is perfect. Fully remote, flexible hours, 30-hour work week. I’m in Germany, so I get my 30 paid vacation days and all the sick days I need. In theory. I had some medical issues for a while now that impacted my work, which means I called out more often than usual (barely above the country average, mind you). In general, I had a rough end of the year with a ton of medical appointments, and now I have a surgery coming up that will put me out of commission for *drum roll* a whole week. Maybe two if there are complications. Half an eternity, right? At least according to my bosses.

The pre-op appointment took most of the day.

They already gave me “the talk” a few months back, that since my “department” consists of only two people (as if that’s my fault), I can’t afford to take this many sick days. Then, they said that I should just adjust my schedule, work more on days I’m feeling better, and have fewer hours on days I’m not. Except this doesn’t really work because they expect me to be permanently available during the main office hours. I got home from my pre-op appointment after 6 hours of back-and-forth. One test after another, lots of waiting, I’m in pain, exhausted, and I just want to enjoy my last evening before being in even more pain during recovery. As is protocol, I let my bosses and team know.

It doesn’t even seem like her company cares what she’s going through.

What do I get in response? “So, how long will this appointment take today? Especially because you’ll be out for a while, we still expect you to work your full hours and offer your assistance to your coworker today before your actual surgery.” They’ve known about this for months now. For the record, I even had it delayed so it wouldn’t fall on the busy end-of-year days. They accepted it begrudgingly when I first let them know, but apparently, they didn’t realize that pre-op appointments are standard procedure, so I’d also be out the day before. In all those weeks, not a single “Hope everything goes well,” “Good luck,” or “Feel better soon.” Literally any of those would have been a nice touch to show they think of me as a person and not just the machine that makes them money.

What a sad reality.

I’m genuinely starting to think this whole remote work thing is a scam, for my company at least, because they keep using it as a way to pressure me to work while genuinely sick and unwell. I hate having to justify myself, and I shouldn’t have to disclose my medical issues when I already told them when they can expect me back and that there’s nothing they can do to “help” (aka, how can we make you work despite being sick). I should be worried about my health because there’s a tumor eating into my skull, but here I am, more worried about the ramifications at work.

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels this way.

