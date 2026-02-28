Responsible Daughter Helped Her Father Cover Rent For Years, So When She Contemplated Moving Out On Her Own, It Felt Like Abandoning The Family

Growing up sometimes means choosing between independence and obligation.

So when a 28-year-old woman finally landed a great job and found an apartment of her own, she hesitated because she was the only one helping her family cover rent at home.

What should have felt like a fresh start instead came with a heavy dose of guilt.

You’ll want to read on for the full story.

AITA if I move out when my parents are seriously struggling financially? I (28F) recently got a great-paying job I love, which is allowing me to think about getting my own apartment. Well, I found one I like and am thinking of signing the lease.

When she broke the news to her parents, she was hit with a wave of complicated emotions.

I told my parents, and it was kind of a weird thing. I could tell they felt worried but tried to smile and be supportive. So, I’ve been helping my dad with rent each month, which is fine, but it’s really not because I’m the only one that helps. There are two other people here: my mom and my little brother.

She knows her dad isn’t in a great spot and she worries what her moving out might do to his financial and emotional state.

My dad did not set his life up for much, nothing really. So I feel guilt wanting to leave, being the only one able to help with rent. I just have immense guilt knowing my dad will struggle to make rent. I have been cosigned for 4 years so he could meet income requirements.

Who can fault her for wanting to build the life she’s always wanted?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter doesn’t think any of these people are in the wrong.

If she does choose to move out, there are a few measures that will need to be addressed.

This is a difficult decision for everyone involved.

It’s possible she can still offer some support, even if not under the same roof.

This woman finds herself in an impossible decision.

But maybe she can choose support while also still choosing herself.

