Retail Worker Tried To Explain A Simple Black Friday Return, But A Stubborn Customer Refused To Listen And Ended Up Losing Money

Working retail often meant explaining the obvious to people who often aren’t even listening.

When one retail employee tried to walk a stubborn customer through a simple return, she watched incredulously as the customer managed to talk herself into a worse deal.

Customer thought she got a bargain. She did not. I had a woman return a pair of shoes she got on Black Friday. I don’t remember the numbers, so I’ll make some up to give you an understanding. The total on the receipt was $60 for two pairs of shoes.

The customer was very upset about this.

This woman was mad that she paid $60 for the shoes when the ones she was bringing back were on sale for $50. I tried to explain that she had two pairs of shoes on the receipt, not one pair. I highlighted the two different product numbers.

But this woman refused to be reasoned with.

She did not believe me. I even brought the manager. She did not believe the manager either.

So I returned the shoes she bought for $30 and resold them to her for $50. She thought she really pulled the wool over my eyes with this. She was so smug about it. All I could do was laugh.

In customer service, you have to laugh so you don’t cry from the sheer absurdity!

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes there’s no use arguing with clueless people.

The way customers actually get deals is by listening to the people who understand the store better than they do.

Why do so many customers just automatically assume you’re trying to rip them off at every turn?

This customer is bound to catch on eventually — and it won’t be pretty when she does.

Sure, retail employees and customers have their differences, but most employees aren’t trying to outright fool customers.

You can’t argue with stubbornness.

