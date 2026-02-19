Rude Customer Complains About A Decision The Cashier Made, So The Cashier Has To Decide How To Respond

Imagine working as a cashier in a grocery store.

If you were working at a limited-item register, what would you do if someone with a cart full of items unloaded them all at your register before you had a chance to tell them they needed to get in a different line? Would you make them put everything back in their cart, or would you scan all the items?

In this story, one cashier is in this situation, and another customer thinks he made the wrong decision. Keep reading to see if you agree or disagree.

I don’t have the stones to work in retail. This actually occurred a year or so ago. I was working in my old job at a popular supermarket part-time while home from university through summer. I was working an overtime shift on checkouts and was placed on the ‘basket only’ register. It was Saturday at lunchtime so was really busy. I just finished serving a customer and as I turned to greet the next, I noticed a couple had emptied their trolley (cart) of goods on my station.

OP had a decision to make.

At this point other customers had started to unload their shopping behind them so it would have been more trouble than it’s worth to tell them to put their stuff back in the trolley and head to a non-basket only till. After I served the couple a rather grumpy old man buying a newspaper and his lunch decided to express his thoughts to me. He thought it was “outrageous” that the trolley was allowed on the basket only till, and that “if I didn’t have the stones to tell them to move elsewhere, then I shouldn’t be working at the store”.

OP had another decision to make.

Usually I brush off customers’ comments as it’s part of the job, but this one felt like it questioned who I am in a way, I don’t know why. I almost told him to find a new till and that I would refuse to serve him for talking to me in the way he did, but I decided to just ignore him and serve him as fast as I could so we could both just get on with our days. The lady behind him thankfully mentioned that it wasn’t a big deal and was a very nice person.

I’m proud of OP for choosing to ignore the customer’s rude comments. I can understand being upset that a customer with a cart full of groceries was allowed to checkout at a basket only register, but I can also understand why OP chose to let them do that.

