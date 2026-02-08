Rude Customer Refused To Tip A Waiter Multiple Times, So He Embarrassed The Cheapskate In Front Of Her Friends
Working in the service industry is brutal, especially if you have to live off of tips.
What would you do if you had a regular who constantly did you dirty? One guy recently shared his tactic to handling this on Reddit.
Here’s what went down.
Exposed a constant stiffer in front of her friends
This notorious stiffer lives in a nice gated apartment complex.
She either writes a line through the credit card receipt tip line, or on cash order will give us $28 on a $27.XX order.
She always writes instructions on the receipt to call her when at the gate so she can buzz us in and meet us outside her door when we get to her unit.
She’s efficient, but she’s not generous.
Sometimes, she won’t answer her phone and we wait at the gate entrance for 5-10 minutes before she buzzes us in.
Well, this last time she ordered $57.84 worth of food, paid in cash.
I get to the gate, and was able to piggyback behind another car then drive to her apartment unit.
I put $0.16 in my pocket cause I knew she was going to give me $58.
It’s sad how little people respect service workers.
I knock on her door and somebody else answers, one of her several guests.
Nice guy, told me to come inside and put the 5 pizzas on the table, then offered me a beer.
This was during NFL game, maybe 12 or 13 people were there, most of them wearing jerseys watching the Cowboys v Falcons game.
Thankfully some people there showed hospitality.
I spot the stiffer girl at the table.
She gets up and starts escorting me out the door, then gives me the money.
I count it before stepping outside…and of course, it’s just $58.
Some people are so predictable.
So I get the coins from my pocket and give it to her saying: “Here’s your 16 cents change”.
I say it loud enough so everyone inside can hear.. Then I step outside and leave.. Haha, cheapskate..
I just finished reading a negative review that she wrote online.
That seems inevitable.
It was written same day as NFL game, and I noticed it was her by the avatar Facebook picture.
She says we always get the toppings wrong and take forever to deliver her food.. Which is completely false.
Why would she keep ordering from us for the past year..
I guess I made her angry.
Mission Accomplished!
This guy could do numbers on the Petty Revenge thread as well. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.
Many related to the circumstances.
And shared similar accounts.
One person hoped something would get done about it.
Others simply felt he should have taken the beer.
He didn’t get a tip, but she got a clue.
