Employee Claimed To Be Tech Savvy, But Not Even An IT Pro Could Save Her From A Nightmare Printer

Working in tech support requires unparalleled digital knowledge, while also having the patience of a teacher.

What would you do if no amount of help you offered could help a customer fix a printer? One guy recently vented his frustrations about this on Reddit. Here are the details.

0 is a number.

So, I had to walk a client through setting up a printer over the phone.

Which required her to set an IP address to the printer.

Also, she is not tech literate at all.

This scenario sounds doomed to fail.

Me: “Ok, do you have a USB cable? Sometimes they come with the printer”.

Her: “No, I’m looking in the box now. Theres no USB cable. Only the printer and power”.

So it needs to me networked, great.

At least there’s a potential solution on the table.

I walk her through getting the printer on her network.

Me: “Ok, do you see a place to enter 4 numbers?”

Breaking it down to simplest terms.

Her: “Yep, its right here”.

Me: “Ok the number is 192.168.0.3.”

Her: “Ok, I put in 19216803. Whats the 2nd number?”.

She is not having a good time.

Me: “No, let’s start over. The first number is 192, second is 168, third is 0, and fourth is 3”.

Her: “Ok, so 192.168.03?”.

Me: “No, the third number is just 0, the fourth is 3.”

This is basically a comedy sketch.

Her: “So, 0.0.0.3?”

Me: “No, 192.168.0.3.”

Her: “But what about the 0?”

Oh my goodness.

Me: “What about it?”

Her: “Shouldn’t it be a number?”

Me: “0 is a number”.

This shouldn’t be rocket science.

Her: “Look this is too complex for me, cant we just use the cable it came with?”.

Me in my head: “WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME YOU HAD A CABLE!?!??! YOU SAID YOU JUST HAD THE PRINTER AND POWER CABLE!”

Me: “…..yes”.

They got where they needed to eventually. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

0 is the same as the level of patience he has left.

