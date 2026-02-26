She Had To Beg Her Boyfriend To Pick Her Up From Starbucks Because She Was Having An Allergic Reaction, So When He Asked Her To Get Her A Coffee While She Waited For Him, She Refused

When you are having a medical issue, you should be able to rely on your significant other to pick you up or help you out.

What would you do if your boyfriend said he didn’t want to have to give you a ride home during an allergic reaction, but finally he agreed to do it anyway?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she waited for him at Starbucks and he asked her to get him a coffee, but she refused, so now he is even more upset about the situation.

AITA for refusing to buy my boyfriend food after I broke out into hives? I (22F) got into a disagreement with my boyfriend (22M) when I refused to buy him coffee and food because I was having a full body hives outbreak.

Hives can be very uncomfortable.

For context, I was at work for no more than two hours when I started feeling a burning sensation on my legs. I have very sensitive skin, so this wouldn’t have been the first time I’ve dealt with hives.

That seems like a serious allergic reaction.

The issue is once I get it, it spreads quickly covering most of my body as well as swelling my throat. Immediately I went to the bathroom and called my boyfriend as I confirmed my hives. I informed him of the hives and that I’d be leaving work shortly. I had also asked if he could pick me up, I don’t drive.

This seems rude, unless this is a common occurrence.

He tells me he just sat down and urges me to take an uber. Usually I wouldn’t mind but being that I only worked two hours it wouldn’t make sense spending $30 on an uber. He ends up dismissing me not believing it’d be that much and saying if it’s too much he’d come.

Either this is an emergency situation, or she can work through it.

At this point I hadn’t clocked yet because my managers were giving me a hard time. They told me to go on break and to see how I felt afterwards to which I agreed. But, the hives started to spread up my back. After some fight and panicking I was finally told I could leave.

It is becoming more serious.

I end up calling my boyfriend again and updating him on the hives. I explain how it was hard for me to move without it burning and that it had spread further up my body. I pleaded again for him to pick me up, this time saying I needed him to bring my antihistamines.

Well, they got it worked out eventually.

After some back and forth we agreed on him getting the antihistamines from my apartment, it’s around the corner from his, and I’ll take the uber back to his apartment. That was until I confirmed the uber is just about $30. He begrudgingly agreed to come get me.

It will take a bit for him to arrive.

As I waited for him I left my job, too annoyed by management to stay and wait inside the building. I ended up in Starbucks and of course ordered something as I waited. When I text my boyfriend telling him where I’ll be waiting he asked for coffee to which I said no.

So, she’s punishing him for not wanting to come get her?

More specifically I said “after I had to argue with you to pick me up? 😑”. When he finally picked me up and saw that I didn’t order him coffee he was flabbergasted.

This is silly, and not a healthy thing to do in a relationship.

I asked him “why would I buy you coffee after I had to fight with you about picking me up. While I’m having a severe allergic reaction?”. Of course he didn’t understand and said that he did it anyway so what’s the problem?

She is fine to buy her own coffee, but not one more?

I kind of ignore him because I shouldn’t have to explain why someone would be upset with their partner being difficult during an emergency situation. He proceeds to ask if I could buy him Chick-fil-a, and I tell him no again.

And yet, she can buy herself something.

My job is barely above minimum wage, there’s food and coffee at his apartment and I needed to take meds before my hives worsened and closed my throat. So AITA for not buying him food?

Honestly, she does sound out of line here. And quite self-centered. The boyfriend isn’t much better, but that is a whole other issue.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

He was a jerk, but so was she.

This part doesn’t make much sense.

I agree with this commenter.

She should have had her meds with her.

Yeah, it was no extra work to get him a drink.

She seems incredibly self-centered for someone who relies on her boyfriend for a ride.

