She Keeps Talking Back To Her Overbearing Mom, But She Also Refuses To Go Live On Her Own

The transition from a teenager to young adult is a messy one to navigate.

What would you do if your mom wouldn’t stop giving her unwanted opinion on your life? One girl recently asked Reddit for wisdom on this. Here’s what they said.

AITA for standing up to my mom whenever she gives me unsolicited advice?

This always happens, I just don’t understand how to deal with it.

I get that she cares enough to try and fix whatever mistakes I make, and she wants me to be the best I can be with what she knows.

It’s important to recognize intention.

But I’m always happier when I don’t follow her advice nowadays.

All my life I’ve been told how to feel, what to do, and who to be by her.

Adulthood is the time to break out of that.

Earlier, I was venting to her about how I’ve been waiting a long time for my professional references (her friends) to fill out a form for me, and she came at me saying that I need to be patient, and if they don’t, it’s my fault for not being persistent enough.

I understand that she doesn’t want to bug them, but I don’t either.

Sounds like it’s time to look for some new references.

But to bring up the fact that I can never be successful just because I lack in my professional references, and also bring up all my life failures just because of one minor inconvenience, was so annoying that I got so fed up and “talked back”.

I’m 20 and I still feel terrible for standing up for myself.

That is something she will have to get used to.

On one hand, I respect my mom’s opinion because she is wiser than me, but on the other hand, I don’t want to feel guilty because I’m supposed to learn how to advocate for myself.

I’m sure this should be a normal experience, I love my mom, but I’m not in the wrong to disagree, right…?

I’m afraid disagreeing will bite me back later in life.

Sounds like there’s a bit of arrested development at play here. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This baby bird is long overdue to leave the nest.

