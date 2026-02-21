Sick Mother Wouldn’t Look After Herself, So Her Daughter Threatened To Never Leave The House If She Didn’t Start

Some family situations can get really upsetting when one family member gets a little sick.

This daughter shares how her sick mother wouldn’t take care of herself and made her life difficult.

Check out the full story.

AITA for intentionally upsetting my mother? My (32M) mother (74F) lives with me, just the two of usShe’s disabled, on oxygen, not easily mobile, has a history of falling and is hospital-prone.

She is also very much still in her right mind (thank goodness) and we have a wonderful, healthy and close relationship. Whenever I leave the house to run errands, pick up prescriptions, go out with a friend, etc. she always does something risky while I’m not there. Things she’s not supposed to do without supervision. Showering, walking up/down our stairs, stuff like that. I’ll come home, find out [XYZ] and confront her, she’ll promise me it won’t happen again.

But then it does, and it’s not that I’m always leaving- besides work, I’m only going out 2-3 times a week and it’s mainly for stuff for the house and her. The issue is even after three years of this being her condition, she still doesn’t think she’s as dependent as she is. She yearns to do stuff she physically cannot anymore, which breaks my heart because she was always a go-getter. Now, here’s why I made this post. I feel like an AH because I intentionally guilt-tripped her. We had a fight a few weeks ago and I WANTED her to feel bad for breaking my trust too many times, making me worried and stressed out about her well-being when she does things that could seriously hurt her.

I told her from now on, I don’t get to have a life anymore. I’ll stay home 24/7 with her unless it’s to take her to her friends’ house or community game night. I’ll pay to have groceries brought to the house and her prescriptions delivered. I won’t go out with friends anymore and void any free time I have to do what I like/need to do outside of work and caretaking. Told her that she’s forcing me to stay isolated so that nothing happens to her. She said I was blowing this way out of proportion, making it a bigger deal than it needed to be and that she’s an adult who can make her own decisions.

I’ve felt guilty even since but I genuinely don’t know what else to say/do to convey to her how her actions make me feel, or how to stop her. I feel stuck, and obviously I don’t want her to fall or get hurt or accidentally overdose because she’s sneaking around while I’m gone. I’ve taken measures to prevent most of those things but she always finds something new. I recently asked to be moved to part-time at work so that I could be at home with her more. My sister helps some but she’s lives an hour away and works 24-72hr shifts.

I’m working on getting assisted living aid but this post isn’t about what I should do, I just want to know if I’m evil/wrong for saying what I did. I’m so lost. So, am I an AH for this?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

