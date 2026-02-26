Sister Tells Her To Quit School And “Grow Up,” So She Fires Back By Accusing Her Of Making Her Daughter Raise The Kids

She was already reeling from losing financial aid and having to pause college when her sister jumped in with harsh, unsolicited criticism.

What started as a conversation about burnout and setbacks quickly turned into personal attacks…about her work ethic, her disability, and even her character.

But when the sister doubled down, insisting she didn’t know what “real tired” felt like because she didn’t have kids, the argument took a sharp turn.

AITA for calling my sister out for parentifying my niece? I was having a conversation with our mom about how I was just told that since I failed a class last semester, my financial aid was taken, so I have to skip this upcoming semester. Unprovoked, my sister jumped in, saying I needed to just give up on school because I’ve only successfully completed one semester in almost 2 years, just turned 27, and need to grow up and find a job because clearly college wasn’t for me since the one semester I completed, I was constantly complaining about being tired and burned out. I pointed out that I was burned out because not only was I taking 21 credit hours but also balancing 2 full-time jobs.

That’ll do it.

She insisted that I had “no idea” what tired is and that I don’t have to work all day and then come home to kids,. She said all I do is game and “feed off the government“. (I am legally blind and receive SSDI for my vision or lack thereof.) I snapped and told her she HAS kids but doesn’t even parent, that the second my eldest niece could use the stove, she completely checked out, and that my niece has been essentially raising her sister since she was born.

Yikes.

She immediately left and now won’t talk to me.

My mom says I went too far and had no reason to bring up her parenting, and now I feel like she may be right. AITA?

Now her sister isn’t speaking to her, and their mom says she crossed a major line by bringing up her parenting.

But Redditors are split: was it cruel to drag the kids into it, or was it fair game after being publicly torn down first?

Many people agree that OP is NTA.

That her sister shouldn’t dish it out if she can’t take it.

However, some people think everyone is being just a bit petty.

If you swing low first, don’t be shocked when someone swings lower back.

