Sister Treats Childfree Sibling Like A Built-In Babysitter, So She Packs A Bag And Leaves

A 20-year-old woman who has always been clear about not liking or wanting kids found herself slowly turned into her sister’s default childcare.

What started as occasional help turned into an expectation, hours of babysitting, feeding, bathing, and bedtime routines, all without asking. Saying no was met with guilt, yelling, and family pressure to “step up.”

AITA for leaving the house to stay with my boyfriend after my sister forced me to take care of her child? Me (20F) and I do not like kids. I never have I do not enjoy taking care of them playing with them or being responsible for them I have always been clear about this with my family. My sister ( 31F) has a daughter(5m) I love her but loving someone does not mean I want to be a caregiver to the most thing i hate. A few months ago my sister started asking me to help her with her daughter. at first it was small things watching her for an hour staying with her while my sister ran errands. I did not love it but I agreed because I felt pressured.

Slowly it turned into more and more I was expected to babysit multiple days a week for hours I had to feed her play with her help her shower and put her to sleep. My sister never asked anymore she just assumed I would do it and yell at me when i dont. Whenever I tried to say no she would say things like you are young ,you have free time ,you live at home anyway or she would guilt me by saying she is family and I should help and blame me. I felt trapped and exhausted even though I hated every minute of it I still did it because every time I complained my family told me I was selfish.and I felt that I were a one.

Recently I told everyone that I had planned a trip with my friends .It was already paid for and planned weeks in advance I was excited because it was the first time in a long while I felt like I had something for myself. My sister immediately got angry. She said what am I supposed to do with my daughter then I reminded her that I never agreed to be her full time babysitter. She exploded and said I was abandoning her and being irresponsible.like he’s my baby not hers. She told me that I should cancel my trip and take care of my niece instead. So i immediately said no.

That turned into a huge argument She called me names including b*t€h and said I was immature and heartless My parents sided of coubabysrse with her and said I should step up and help my sister. I felt overwhelmed and honestly done taht j would really snap at them If I stayed.So I packed a bag and left the house to stay with my boyfriend for a few days. Now they are furious.

They say I ran away from responsibility and that I chose my boyfriend and friends over my own family. My sister says I betrayed her and that she can not rely on me anymore. I feel guilty for my niece an I feel that I am the bad one. So AITA?

Now her family claims she abandoned her responsibilities…responsibilities she never agreed to in the first place.

