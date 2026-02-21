Social Media Can Cause A Lot Of Problems, But Certain Creators Have Made A Name For Themselves By Helping Those In Need

When you have a large social media following, you can make a lot of money and make a great life for yourself.

Some content creators choose to use, and even build, their platform on the concept that helping others is the right thing to do.

This video is a perfect example of just that.

After a brief spoiler intro, the video has the TikToker walking up to a mom and adult son sitting at a table outside, and he says, “What are you selling?”

To which they reply, “We are selling coffee because we are moving.” He asks why, and they explain that they have 60 days to move since they are being evicted.

It is a sad situation.

After getting the coffee and introducing himself as Zach, he asks all about the family. The son says that Kai is one of his favorite streamers and he loves streaming. Then he asks the mom if she is working, which she says, “I take women and their children to see their loved ones in prison.”

Wow, that is nice. He asks what her business is called, and she says, “It’s called Gwin on the Go, it’s named after my mom. She was always on the go, so I named it after her.”

What a nice business.

The video then cuts to later in the day, and he says to them, “You see that bus? We are going to go meet Kai Cenat.”

Wow, that will be a dream for him. During the meeting, Kai says, “We actually have a surprise for you today. We got you a brand new PC, man. Now you can do what I do.”

The couple is very excited. They also give him some other gifts, including a car!

Wow, they are really generous!

Finally, in the car, they have a box with another set of keys. They explain that they have one more surprise. They blindfold them and bring them somewhere and say, “Take your blindfolds off.”

Moments later, they explain, “My friends at Viome took care of it for you. That’s your brand new home. You don’t have to worry about getting evicted no more.”

Wow, they actually got them a new house? That is incredible.

The video is so generous, you have to watch it for yourself.

@mdmotivator “You don’t have to worry about being evicted” 🥹❤️ @Kai Cenat Thank you Kai, Tylil, Dezz and Bri for bringing this to life with me, and being the genuine humans you are. I partnered with @NaveenJainCEO and Viome to pay Coretta’s rent for the next year because their mission aligns with mine; healthier living, prioritizing mental health, and using food as a medicine. Lastly, thank you TwinsAutoSales for flying across the country to make this car gift happen and Denise Cardososf for making sure Coretta’s new van for her business, Gwen On The Go, is insured for the next year! Be kind and love always ❤️ ♬ original sound – Zachery Dereniowski

Of course, the commenters loved the video.

This person points out that Zach is doing more for those in need than the government.

The creators really were emotional about the whole thing.

These two creators must have incredible hearts.

Now this is what people should do with their platforms.

