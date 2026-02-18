Son Resents Dad Forcing Him To Miss A Family Holiday Away To Look After Pets, And He Has To Live In Garage To Boot

Sometimes everything seems to go wrong over the holidays, but sometimes this illuminates fundamental problems in your relationships.

AITA for being upset with my dad I currently stay with my dad. I work as a bartender about 30 mins from home, and a month ago, I hit a small deer on my way home. It seemed like my radiator was punctured because afterward, steam erupted from the front of my car. Thereafter, I couldn’t go to work and I’ve stayed home the entire time.

During the month, I watched over the house and made sure all the pets were looked well after, while my entire family went on holiday without me. I desperately wanted to spend New Years with them, and even had transport organized, but I couldn’t, because I was told I had to look after our pets. I sat alone at home on Christmas day and my dad said that my Christmas present would be my car getting fixed, which I thought was fair, seeing as my siblings were seemingly showered in Christmas gifts. My mom and dad got divorced when I was around 3 and when I lived with my mom all the way until I was 20, my dad apparently never paid child support. It caused my mom to go into a lot of debt that she won’t be able to recover from in her lifetime.

At the moment, I live in the garage, while my brother and sister both have rooms and everything I own is either from my mom or things that I paid for myself. I haven’t asked my dad for anything in about 3 years and have been self-sufficient all the way. The repairs are in total about R3200 ($195), but my dad keeps on complaining about it now. I constantly hear him muttering under his breath about how ticked off he is and how he doesn’t want to pay it. I understand that I’m 23 years old and shouldn’t expect handouts and that there’s a lot of things that happened that are causing me to be more wound up about it, but is it fair of me to feel hard done by? I was expecting my dad to be supportive or at least understanding in a situation like this, but it just seems like I’m the one in the wrong.

