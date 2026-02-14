Store Owner Doesn’t Like Being Treated Like An Idiot, So He Didn’t Appreciate The Guy Who Was Looking For An Oban Scotch And Responded With A Sarcastic Reply

Customer service often requires patience and clarification.

The following story involves a man who owns a small liquor store.

A customer came in and asked for Oban scotch.

When he asked what specific bottle, the customer’s reply threw him off.

I’m not a fan of people who reply like I’m the idiot. A customer walks into my smaller liquor store. There is a larger one down the street. That store usually has what I lack. I am in the office. My cashier gets a question. The customer says, “Hello, I am looking for something.” You might not have it, but down the street probably does. Oban, it’s a scotch.”

This man asked the customer which specific Oban drink he was looking for.

I hear this and speak up from the office. I am loading the product lookup page. My store has no Oban. I say, “I’m going to check on that. Which of theirs are you looking for?” The customer replies, “I’m asking for Oban.” Oban is a brand name. It has probably 5 to 15 normally mass-produced variants under that brand.

He didn’t appreciate the customer’s reply.

Looking it up in the system, only Oban 14 is carried in stores. The store down the street has it. So, I get the confusion. But I don’t appreciate the reply. It sounded like I was an idiot. I was asking a valid question.

Knowing the brand is helpful, but knowing which bottle saves everyone the headache.

