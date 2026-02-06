‘Sunscreens, approved massages, sometimes gym passes’- HSAs and FSAs Have Great Tax Benefits For Healthcare Purchases, And They Can Be Used For Anything Remotely Related To Your Health

When people think of their HSA or FSA card, they usually think of things like dental work, doctor’s co-pays, prescription medications, and other related things.

In reality, these tax-advantaged cards can be used for almost anything medical-related, so one TikToker asked her followers what ‘unhinged’ things they have used them for, and the commenters didn’t disappoint.

She made a simple video about it with the caption that said, “I’m bored, tell me your most unhinged FSA/HSA approved purchase.”

That’s an interesting question.

The caption went on, “I’m not talking about sunscreen – but something worth adding an extra $1000 to my account next year.”

I didn’t even know sunscreen counted, so I’m already learning new things.

The description of the video said, “Money hacks with employer FSA/HSA. Let’s hear it!”

The comments are undoubtedly filled with good ideas on how to use this money.

She listed a few great ideas in the description of the video, “I’ve heard of some red light therapy products, sunscreens, approved massages, sometimes gym passes.”

Wow, those are all great ideas. Being able to buy those things tax-free can be a big savings.

Watch the video to see it for yourself, and then scroll down to see some of the top comments with some wonderful (or weird) ideas.

@hrsuitespot Money Hacks With Employer FSA/HSA! Let’s hear it ⬇️ I’ve heard of some red light therapy products, sunscreens, condoms, approved massages, sometimes gym passes 👀 Sites like Sephora and Ulta will take some items. Of course my new @OURA RING and subscription! – Your HR Gal ♬ original sound – NYES | Fashion

Here are some of the top comments from this video.

This person got her car windows tinted! How was that approved?

Wait a minute, sign me up for this.

That is a huge savings.

How do you use your HSA/FSA account?

