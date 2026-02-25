Sushi Tastes Great, And A TikTok Chef Shows How To Turn Affordable Salmon Into Delicious Sushi

Most people love salmon, but can’t afford it as often as they would like since they have to buy it from a restaurant.

A TikTok chef shows everyone how to turn an affordable piece of salmon into delicious salmon right at home.

The video begins with him buying the salmon at Trader Joe’s. He begins by saying, “This is how I cure the Trader Joe’s salmon for sushi. Remember, this follows the FDA safety.”

Apparently, you don’t need a special ‘sushi grade’ salmon.

The video goes on at his home. He says, “First inspection, the loin side has some severe miware in it, but the cross section looks good.”

Miware just means broken body. The salmon isn’t bad, it just won’t look as nice from that section.

Then he says, “This is a layer of insulating fat, we’re going to trim that at some point. Divide your salmon into the loin side and the belly side. The cross-section looks very promising.”

That salmon does look pretty good.

Now he gets into the curing, “Let’s get everything onto the curing tray. First I’m using salt. Just an even layer. Make sure to cover all six sides. Next, we’re going to do the same with sugar. You can be generous here and make sure to cover all six sides as well. We’re going to be washing this off, so don’t worry. And it is essential for the curing process. You should be able to see the fluid being pulled almost immediately. This will go in the fridge for about 45 minutes.”

I never knew about that.

When he pulls it out of the fridge, he says, “At this point, the fish should have a glossy and waxy texture to it. We’re going to do a two-stage wash. This is to make sure that all the salt and sugar is washed off. You can also do this step under a running faucet.”

He trims off the fat and honestly, this is looking like what you could get at a restaurant.

Finally, he says, “Beautiful, let’s slice up some sashimi. Make sure to make thin, consistent slices. I have to say, I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality. Let’s do a simple plating. Let’s have a taste. Mmm, it was smooth, buttery. Melt in your mouth texture.”

That was a lot easier than I expected.

The end result looked like you could order it from a restaurant.

Who knew it was possible to get great sushi at a very affordable price?

Here is someone who is wondering about any potential parasites.

I’m sure it would smell bad.

Nope, sushi grade is really just marketing.

Now you can make great-tasting sushi at home.

