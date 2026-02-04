Teen Confronts His Overbearing Mother About Control, So She Got Angry And Went Through His Room, Messed Up His Stuff, And Canceled His Credit Card

Just because you’re grown up, doesn’t mean your mom’s ready to let you go.

So, what would you do if you were almost an adult and were working nonstop toward a major goal, but your mom still treated you like a small child? Would you keep dealing with the behavior? Or would you finally draw a line and tell your mom to back up?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

AITA for arguing with mom to let go of me I am a relatively nerdy 17-year-old male. Due to my father’s job, my mother raised my brother and me alone. She never acts like im 17, I can’t even go out after 8 pm. I don’t know if this is the reason, but my mother was always very paranoid about us and constantly pressured us to be successful. I was an average student until high school, but in high school, I set myself the goal of getting into medical school and worked day and night. My mother was very supportive during this process, but six months before the university entrance exam, things went wrong.

His mother’s pressure is hard to deal with.

To escape my mother’s pressure, I’ve been studying at the library for about seven months. Once, my mother said I wasn’t going to the library and that I was lying to her. After a bit of an argument, she spoke to the library owner and found out that I was actually going every day. Just when things calmed down, she started pressuring me about my studies. She kept rummaging through my room while I was away, using tidying up as an excuse. This morning, when I found my bag in shambles, I snapped and exploded at my mom, especially after I found out she canceled my credit card. Now I feel very sorry, but part of me also feels like it had to happen. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like he needs a new place to live or something.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

He needs his own space. From this point on, he needs to plan to make a break for it when he turns 18.

