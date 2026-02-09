Sharing games with family can sometimes cause more trouble than fun.

In this story, a teenage boy shared his PlayStation account with his younger cousin.

Eventually, he locked his account with a password.

When his cousin tried to log into his account, fake crying and arguments ensued.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not giving my account passcode to my younger cousin? I (15M) and my younger cousin (12M) were not close for a long time. Earlier this year, his family decided to move to Sweden. That is when he decided to start hanging out with me.

This teenage boy’s cousin wants to be better than everyone else.

For some context, he is the type of kid that wants to be better than everyone else. For example, I bought a Meta Quest 2 in April of this year. A few weeks later, he got a Meta Quest 3S from his dad.

He linked his PlayStation account to his cousin’s PS5.

I wanted to be the nice older cousin toward him. I linked my PlayStation account to his PS5. Fast forward to November this year, I decided that I wanted to unlink my account. Being a dumb kid, I did not know how to. So I just changed my password and put a code on my PS5.

His cousin asked for his password, and he refused.

Now, a week ago, he texted me asking if I could give him my password. He wanted to play Hollow Knight. I told him no. He became quiet and started crying. It was the kind of crying that seems real. But you can tell it is fake.

He started insulting his cousin.

Two days ago, he called me and asked if I could give him the code. I asked him why. He responded with, “Well, I mean, since you are away for the holidays, why don’t I put some playtime on your account?” I told him no. He kept pressuring me to give him the code. I got mad and called him a craphead. I told him that I would give him the code when he is at my funeral. He started crying and hung up.

Now, some of the family members are mad at him.

Now, half of my family members from my dad’s side are mad at me. My parents called me a jerk for calling him a craphead. I still kind of feel bad for the guy. I am still not going to give him my passcode though. Am I the jerk?

Borrowing a console is one thing. Sharing passwords is another.

