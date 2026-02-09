Teenage Girl Made An Awkward Comment About Her Twin Brother And His Girlfriend At School, So She Was Accused Of Insulting His Relationship

High school relationships can be more dramatic than expected.

In this story, a teenage girl has a twin brother who was never really close to her growing up.

She is in the theater class with her brother’s girlfriend.

During a casual conversation, she made an offhand comment about her twin brother and his girlfriend.

Turns out, her brother learned about it, and he got offended.

AITA for “insulting” my brothers relationship? My twin brother and I were never really close growing up. Over the past year or so, we started getting closer and actually hanging out. He got back with his ex-girlfriend a couple of weeks ago. They dated for 10 months, then broke up for 6. I have never really talked to his girlfriend before, but we are both in theater, although in different classes.

A couple days ago, I was eating lunch in the theater with my friend. His girlfriend came in to talk to the theater teacher, and we all started talking. When we got to the topic of my brother, my theater teacher, who is kind of a weird but nice dude, asked: “How do you feel about her being your sister-in-law?” We are seniors in high school, so I just responded, “Uh, we’re in high school.” Then, I moved on from the weird direction the conversation was going.

Today, I needed a ride to swim practice since my car was recently wrecked by my crazy ex. In the car with my brother, we usually talk a lot, but he was being silent. I asked him what was wrong, and he started yelling at me and asking why I was talking crap about him. I was very confused because, in my mind, I had never talked crap about him.

I asked what he meant, and he told me that his girlfriend told him about the conversation in the theater. He started yelling at me, saying I had no faith in him or his relationship. He was cursing at me and saying everything. And all I did was say that I didn’t understand why he was so mad.

After that, I messaged his girlfriend on Instagram and apologized. I did not apologize to my brother because I still don’t think he was right to be so mad. I’ve never been in a relationship like his. So I’m wondering if what I said was actually really offensive and I just can’t see that. Anyways, AITA for “insulting” his relationship?

Some harmless comments can lead to unnecessary drama.

