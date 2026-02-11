Teenager Warned Her Aunt Not To Get Out Of The Car While They Were At A Drive-Thru, And She Was Forced To Child Lock Her In When She Didn’t Listen

Some adults act like little children.

The following story involves a teenage girl who was forced to drive her aunt around like a chauffeur.

Her aunt repeatedly jumped out of the car in traffic and ignored safety warnings.

Things escalated when the behavior happened yet again during a busy drive.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for child locking my aunt, and then leaving her at a gas station? My aunt (33F) lives with my (16F) family. She has me drive her around and refuses to sit in the front passenger seat. She wants to act like it’s a taxi or chauffeur situation, which is kind of crappy of her. I haven’t said anything about it.

This teenage girl was driving at a restaurant drive-through with her aunt.

The other day, we were driving through a restaurant drive-through. It was packed. The parking lot was full. My aunt got out of the car while we were in the drive-through. I asked what the heck she was doing. She told me she was getting claustrophobic. I told her to stay in the car so she doesn’t get hit by another car. My reasoning for saying this is that she wanted to walk close to the actual road to smoke.

Her aunt ignored her warning and got out.

Traffic was busy. It was a normal road. She ignored me and got out anyway. When I pulled up to the drive-through window, I got out. I put the child lock on the back doors. I did this because my aunt has done this several times before. She has almost gotten hit when she does it.

She decided to child-lock the passenger doors.

Once, she had her foot run over by a car because she does it. She blamed that on me. Another car ran over her foot. I got our food. My aunt got back in the car. We got on the main road. It was a traffic jam. My aunt tried getting out of the car again. She found that she was child locked.

Her aunt started yelling at her.

She started screaming and cussing at me. She called me a little MF. She screamed at me to let her out. When we could pull over again, I pulled over. I let her out. I told her she could call someone else for a ride home. I left her at a gas station.

She explained what happened to her parents.

I got home, and my parents asked where my aunt was. I explained what happened. My mom told me I was in the right. My dad flipped. He told me to go out and pick her back up. I told him to pick her up himself. I said I’m done driving her around because she acts like a toddler.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

He decided it was appropriate to call me a spoiled witch. He left to pick her up. Am I the jerk for child-locking my aunt? Am I the jerk for leaving her at a gas station?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

If you act like a toddler in the car, don’t be shocked when you get treated like one.

