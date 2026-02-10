Teenager Was Left In Charge Of Feeding His Brothers After School, But He Stopped Taking On The Responsibility When They Didn’t Eat What He Made

House rules are meant to be followed, especially by stubborn tweens and teens.

The following story involves a teenage boy who was left in charge of feeding his younger brothers while their parents worked late.

However, no matter what he made, his brothers refused to eat and demanded something else.

While it’s not his fault they won’t eat, the blame kept landing on him.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for eating at my best friend’s or my grandparents house instead of eating at home and making sandwiches or something for me and my brothers? My parents don’t get home until 7:30 or 8 pm on weeknights. This leaves me (16M) and my brothers (13 and 12) to eat something after school until dinner, which is always late. My brothers were little jerks about it because I was put in charge of getting a sandwich or something else for the three of us. They wouldn’t tell me what they wanted. Then they wouldn’t eat the sandwich I’d make for them out of spite. Or they’d start demanding I make them tacos or something else.

This teenage boy gets scolded for not feeding his brothers well.

My parents would get frustrated that my brothers would complain to them all night. Sometimes, they would complain the next day about not eating for hours the day before. My parents would then get annoyed at me. We got stuck in the cycle of me explaining that I did ask my brothers first. They wouldn’t answer.

His parents wouldn’t listen to his explanation.

My parents would block out what I was saying and tell me to just ask first. They’d tell me it wasn’t a big ask to get my brothers something to eat. I’d also get into trouble when my brothers ate something they weren’t supposed to. Sometimes, they filled up on junk food before our parents got home. My parents tried to get my grandparents to take the three of us after school and feed us. But they only wanted me.

They would take all their stress out on him.

They said my brothers had no manners. They refused to feed kids who demanded and acted like toddlers when they didn’t get what they wanted. They also said my brothers changed their minds like toddlers and expected something new. I tried to get through to my parents. But they were taking all their stress out on me.

So he decided to eat at his grandparents’ and his best friend’s houses instead.

So, I said screw it and started asking my grandparents if I could eat with them after school. They said yes. Then, my best friend said his family would feed me, too. I started going there some days. My parents hate it. For weeks, they’ve been mad at me for going to other houses. Instead of going home and making something for me and my brothers.

Now, he’s being blamed for making it worse for everyone.

I told them why. But again, they didn’t listen. They made me feel like I was making everything worse. But apparently, I already was because of the constant complaints from my brothers. My grandparents say I’m fine. They tried to talk to my parents. My parents wouldn’t listen to them either. Then, my parents asked me why I was trying to make life more difficult for them. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a valid idea.

They can feed themselves, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Finally, this one blames the parents.

