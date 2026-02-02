Tenant Lived With His Female Cousin And Covered Most Of The Bills, But She Later Moved Out And Accused Him Of Choosing Women Over Her

Cousins are not romantic partners… even the close ones.

This man lived with his female cousin for six years, covering nearly all rent and bills while she contributed very little.

Tensions escalated after he started going out on dates and having relationships.

Now, she’s accusing him of choosing other women over her.

Weird, right? Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for “choosing other women over my cousin”… even though she’s my cousin? For six years, I (28M) lived with my favorite cousin, “Carly” (25F). I covered almost everything: rent, utilities, and groceries. While she paid $400 a month in a city where the minimum rent is $2,200. I’m in a financially better situation, so this was never really an issue.

This man came home late one night and found food scattered on his bed.

Then, one night, I came home around 3 a.m. from a date. I found Carly had thrown food all over my bed. She did this because I “made her waste her time” by not knowing she cooked for us. That was the moment I realized something was very wrong.

He set new rules for Carly, but she didn’t agree to any of them.

Firstly, I could save more by living on my own. But secondly, Carly was either insane or acting like a jealous girlfriend instead of a cousin. When our lease ended, I tried setting one small boundary. She would contribute a little more, $600 instead of $400, and we would move closer to my job. She refused to compromise on a single thing.

He decided to move in with his girlfriend, while Carly moved back in with her parents.

Meanwhile, my now-girlfriend also wanted to move in. Carly said this was non-negotiable, and the girlfriend could not move in. So I made the choice that made sense. My cousin moved back home with her parents, and my girlfriend moved in with me.

She went full no-contact with him.

My cousin went full no-contact for months. Until I later broke up with the girlfriend I was living with and reconnected with my high school sweetheart. Was it the best choice? No, but it was my first girlfriend. And we had previously dated for seven years. She also happens to be Carly’s ex–best friend.

She started accusing him of choosing other people over her.

Suddenly, Carly came back around. Not to talk, but to accuse me of “choosing other women over her” and “betraying” her. To be clear: she’s my cousin, and I feel she’s acting like I cheated on her. At this point, it’s been a year, and we’ve only awkwardly seen each other at family gatherings.

Now, his family tells him not to bring his girlfriend when attending family gatherings.

My family has now suggested that if I want to continue going to these family gatherings, I should not bring my current girlfriend. Because it upsets Carly. AITA, or is this as bizarre as it feels? Should I accept the family terms since it is her family, too?

Things can easily get awkward if a family member starts acting like some jealous partner.