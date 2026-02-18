February 18, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘The first 6 months is just survival mode.’ – Mom Showed How Zombified Her Husband Was When Their Baby Was An Infant

by Matthew Gilligan

Raising kids is not for the weak, my friends!

And if you’ve been there and done that, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

A mom named Madison posted a video on TikTok and gave folks a glimpse into how her husband was feeling when they had a newborn baby to take care of.

The text overlay on the video reads, “How tired me and my husband were in the newborn stage.”

Madison’s husband was the picture of exhaustion and had a thousand-yard stare while he held the baby.

Madison zoomed in on her husband’s face to show how tired he was.

The video’s caption reads, “It’s funny now that was six years ago.”

Check out the video.

Let’s take a look at what viewers had to say about this.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.24.55 PM The first 6 months is just survival mode. Mom Showed How Zombified Her Husband Was When Their Baby Was An Infant

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.25.15 PM The first 6 months is just survival mode. Mom Showed How Zombified Her Husband Was When Their Baby Was An Infant

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 29 at 1.25.29 PM The first 6 months is just survival mode. Mom Showed How Zombified Her Husband Was When Their Baby Was An Infant

This new dad was in full-on zombie mode.

