The Most Successful People In The World Are A Little Delusional And Refuse To Be ‘Realistic’ About Their Goals

Whether you’re still growing up or you’re an adult, you have undoubtedly had people tell you to be more realistic about certain things in your life.

According to this TikToker, however, the most successful people are a little delusional, and that is how they find success.

The first bit of the video is from another TikToker, who says, “Be Realistic? Ew No, that’s not how I got where I am today.”

That’s when career coach Liz Moody jumps in and says, “There is actually research behind this. Take a second and think of any hugely successful person in any realm of life, and I promise you that they got there because they were a little bit delusional.”

I can’t argue with that!

Then she says, “Research has found that essentially you need to be delusional in order to be optimistic enough to take the risk that you need to to become successful. So, if you have a big dream and it feels insane, that might be a sign that you should go for it. Even if you fail, you are going to learn things that are going to make you more likely succeed in the future.”

That is really good advice.

She ends the video by saying, “The difference between you and the person that you want to be is knowing that something is crazy and doing it anyway because why not you?”

That is inspiring. Everyone should take the step to be the person they want to be.

It can be scary, though.

Watch the full video below and see what you think of it.

@lizmoody We’re told to “be realistic,” but the science kind of says…don’t. Research shows that people who achieve the most are a little bit delusional—the ones who think their big dream might actually work out. That “delusion” fuels optimism, risk-taking, and persistence. There’s an old adage, “Aim for the stars and you’ll hit the treetops,” and yep, the science literally backs that up. Unrealistic goals push you farther than the realistic ones ever do. So if your dream feels a little wild, that might be a sign to try anyway. Why NOT you? Never be the one to say no to yourself. Send this to your most delusional friend (aka the one who’s definitely going to hit their goals). ♬ original sound – Liz Moody

Identify your goals and pursue them relentlessly.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!